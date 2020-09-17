1/1
NANCY A. (BURNS) BEAN
BEAN, Nancy A. (Burns) Of Medford, passed peacefully on September 16, 2020. Nancy had a love of music and singing. She was known for her kindness and made a friend wherever she went. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Bean. Loving mother of Susan Carroccino and husband Richard of Wilmington, Dennis Bean and wife Shelby of Orlando, FL, and Richard Bean and wife Jessica of Gloucester. Devoted grandmother of Thomas Bean, Ryan and Michael Carroccino, and Emily Bean. Beloved sister of Janet Slattery of Somerville, Jean Sutherby, William Burns of Arlington, and the late Paul Burns, Virginia Fitzgerald, Joan Burns, Richard Burns, James Burns, and Patricia McFaun. Nancy was blessed with many special nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Raphael Church. She will be interred with her husband at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
