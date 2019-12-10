Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY ESTABROOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY A. ESTABROOK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY A. ESTABROOK Obituary
ESTABROOK, Nancy A. Of Somerville, December 8, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Aragon) Estabrook. Dear sister of Marjorie Agri of Vero Beach, FL and Barbara Gagne and her husband Dennis of Merrimack, NH. Aunt of David, Thomas, Lisa Irving, Arthur Emerton and the late Robert Irving, Jimmy Hayden and John Roucher. Also survived by many special friends at Bryant Manor. A Funeral Service will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway, SOMERVILLE on Friday, at a time to be announced. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Thursday 5PM-7PM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -