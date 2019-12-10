|
ESTABROOK, Nancy A. Of Somerville, December 8, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Aragon) Estabrook. Dear sister of Marjorie Agri of Vero Beach, FL and Barbara Gagne and her husband Dennis of Merrimack, NH. Aunt of David, Thomas, Lisa Irving, Arthur Emerton and the late Robert Irving, Jimmy Hayden and John Roucher. Also survived by many special friends at Bryant Manor. A Funeral Service will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway, SOMERVILLE on Friday, at a time to be announced. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Thursday 5PM-7PM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019