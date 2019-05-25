|
GALLANT, Nancy A. Age 60, of Exeter, NH and formerly of Saugus, daughter of the late Esty and Barbara A (Towers) Gallant, beloved sister of Jim and his wife Marsha Gallant of Randolph and Jean and her husband Bob Gillespie of Peabody and also survived by three nieces. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial services will be private. For directions and online obituary, visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019