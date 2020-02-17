|
GROVER, Nancy A. (Sarno) Of Melrose, died at the age of 92, on February 15, at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold L. Grover of Revere. She will be forever remembered and continue to live vivaciously through her daughters Diane Federico and Julie Ginches, both of Melrose, and her three adoring grandchildren, Adam Federico and his wife Beth of Melrose, Jessica Federico Kuhn and her husband Chris of Reading and Alexander Ginches of Melrose. She was also blessed to have two sons-in-law, Guido Federico and Frederick Ginches, Jr., both of Melrose, who loved her as their second "Mom," and great-grandchildren Caitlyn, Zachary and Sam Federico, all of Melrose, and Vivian and Sienna Kuhn of Reading. It would be wrong to say that Nancy lost her battle with Alzheimer's, as she never stopped fighting. No matter what it took from her, she was always determined and stayed strong. Even without the ability to speak, she exuded a love of life, a true sense of kindness and the ability to make you smile at every moment. Everyone she met fell in love with her. Nancy was born on November 15, 1927 in East Weymouth to the late Vincenzo and Rose (DiChiero) Sarno. She graduated Revere High School in 1945 and married and lived in Revere, until her husband's death in June 1995. She worked as a switchboard operator at Kemper Insurance, a salesperson at Broadway Card and Stationery, and ended her career at Staff Builders in Charlestown. Her daughters feared their dad's passing, but Nancy took this as her charge towards her second hill. She embraced health, nutrition, line dancing, tai chi, and fashion and created a whole new vibrant life for herself. She embarked on a journey to live life to its fullest, making new friends, travelling the world, and touching everyone with her magic wand of life. She loved to dance, and her family giggled that in her late 70's she would visit nursing homes and dance for the elderly. She loved animals, and a review of her check book showed endless donations to save homeless and abused dogs. Her family is deeply grateful to the nurses and staff at the Brudnick Center and Care Dimensions Hospice for the care, kindness and compassion given to Nancy during her final year of life. Donations can be made in Nancy's honor to Great Dog Rescue of New England, Woburn, MA www.gdrne.com/donate Relatives and friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, from 10:30–11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For directions and condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020