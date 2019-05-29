Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY HADDAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY A. (HARRINGTON) HADDAD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY A. (HARRINGTON) HADDAD Obituary
HADDAD, Nancy A. (Harrington) Of Harwich, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 49 years, devoted mother and cherished grandmother. Also survived by her siblings and many extended family members. Nancy was sure to make the best of life and never let an opportunity pass to make others laugh. She had a daycare for many years and worked with special needs children for the Dennis-Yarmouth district for 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to: The Dennis Yarmouth School special needs program. Please make checks payable to DYRSD and mail to 26 Short Way, West Yarmouth, MA, 02673. A Mass will be held at St. Peter's, located at 86 Court St., Plymouth, MA 02360 on Saturday, June 1, at 10am. Following Mass a Celebration of Life will take place from 11:30am to 2:30pm at Alden Park Bar and Grill, 160 Colony Place, Plymouth, MA 02360. For additional details and a more descriptive tribute to Nancy's life, please visit:

www.bartlett1620.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now