HADDAD, Nancy A. (Harrington) Of Harwich, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 49 years, devoted mother and cherished grandmother. Also survived by her siblings and many extended family members. Nancy was sure to make the best of life and never let an opportunity pass to make others laugh. She had a daycare for many years and worked with special needs children for the Dennis-Yarmouth district for 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to: The Dennis Yarmouth School special needs program. Please make checks payable to DYRSD and mail to 26 Short Way, West Yarmouth, MA, 02673. A Mass will be held at St. Peter's, located at 86 Court St., Plymouth, MA 02360 on Saturday, June 1, at 10am. Following Mass a Celebration of Life will take place from 11:30am to 2:30pm at Alden Park Bar and Grill, 160 Colony Place, Plymouth, MA 02360. For additional details and a more descriptive tribute to Nancy's life, please visit:



