MAZZULLI, Nancy A. (Tarzia) A lifelong resident of Hingham, died peacefully Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at home in the care of her family, from Dementia, after a short illness. The beloved wife of 60 years to Carmine "Charlie" Mazzulli of Hingham. Devoted mother of Robert "Bob" Mazzulli of Hingham and the late Charles "Chuck" Mazzulli. Loving Nana of Melissa Merriam of Rehoboth. Loving daughter of the late Frank Tarzia, Sr. and Carmelina (Galluzzo) Tarzia. Sister of Donald Tarzia and his wife Dorothy and Carol Muldoon and her husband Edward, all of Hingham, and her late twin sister Antoinette "Netta" Cirone and the late Frank Tarzia, Jr. Sister-in-law of Jerry Cirone of Norwell, Caroline Tarzia of Hingham, Louise Flebotte and her late husband Donald of FL. Frank and Patricia Mazzulli of Quincy and the late Theresa F. "Terri" Mazzulli. Nancy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy also leaves behind her adopted family Ghazi and Thanya Aoun and their children, all of Hingham.
Nancy was a proud graduate of Hingham High School Class of 1950. Both she and her twin sister Netta were accomplished athletes in field hockey and basketball, where they were letterman for all four years. She enjoyed and attended all the class reunions throughout the years with her husband Charlie. Nancy worked as an executive secretary for Stop & Shop in Boston before starting her family. She then took time to raise her family; while raising her family she worked for Glastonbury Abbey from her home. Once her children were grown she took another position as an executive secretary with the Cri-tech Company located in Hanover. Nancy was a lifelong parishioner of St. Paul's Church, and was very active in St. Paul's parish while her children attended school there. She and Charlie loved to travel, especially to Italy, Aruba, Las Vegas and Florida. Nancy was a fabulous cook and host, always enjoying the holidays with her family and playing Texas-Hold-em on her computer. Nancy enjoyed her early morning walks along Nantasket Beach with her sisters Netta and Carol and the many friendships she formed while walking. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.
In consideration of current events and keeping in mind our number one priority of protecting our families and our community, Nancy's Services are private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Paul's Church at a later date. Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or a .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020