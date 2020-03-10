Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1360 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY A. SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY A. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Nancy A. A longtime resident of Needham and West Harwich, Nancy died peacefully at Deutsches Altenheim on March 10. She was the only child of the late Albert Smith and Katherine Tierney Smith of Dorchester and was raised by her paternal Aunt Lillian Maguire. Nancy was a gifted student who received a full scholarship to Regis College upon graduation from Mount St. Joseph Academy. She graduated from Regis College in 1952. A 35-year employee of IBM, Nancy was a longtime executive at a time when women were valued more highly in the kitchen than in the boardroom. While she was not a slave to it, Nancy was a dedicated follower of fashion and a highly accomplished woman of singular style and grace. She is survived by many dear cousins and close friends who cherish her memory and will miss her. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, March 13th from 9-9:45 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham, at 10 am. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to Regis College General Scholarship, c/o Development Office, 235 Wellesley St., Weston, MA 02493. For obituary, directions or to share a memory of Nancy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -