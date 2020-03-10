|
|
SMITH, Nancy A. A longtime resident of Needham and West Harwich, Nancy died peacefully at Deutsches Altenheim on March 10. She was the only child of the late Albert Smith and Katherine Tierney Smith of Dorchester and was raised by her paternal Aunt Lillian Maguire. Nancy was a gifted student who received a full scholarship to Regis College upon graduation from Mount St. Joseph Academy. She graduated from Regis College in 1952. A 35-year employee of IBM, Nancy was a longtime executive at a time when women were valued more highly in the kitchen than in the boardroom. While she was not a slave to it, Nancy was a dedicated follower of fashion and a highly accomplished woman of singular style and grace. She is survived by many dear cousins and close friends who cherish her memory and will miss her. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, March 13th from 9-9:45 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham, at 10 am. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to Regis College General Scholarship, c/o Development Office, 235 Wellesley St., Weston, MA 02493. For obituary, directions or to share a memory of Nancy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020