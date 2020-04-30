|
|
STOUFFER, Nancy A. (Andersen) Age 81, of Wilmington, passed away on April 29, 2020. Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Russell A. Stouffer, devoted mother of Jeffrey Stouffer & his wife Cynthia of East Falmouth, loving "Mimi" of Kelsey, Cody and Kendall Stouffer, cherished daughter of the late Neils and Marjorie (Stevenson) Andersen, dear sister of Robert Andersen & his wife Ann of Wakefield, NH, formerly of Wilmington, sister-in-law of Carl Stouffer of Idaho, the late William Stouffer and Virginia Quinn. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation of the Coronavirus and for everyone's safety, the Stouffer family has decided to have a private Service at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date; please refer to Nichols Funeral Home website for details. Memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to the - Boston, Attn: Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020