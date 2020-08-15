Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Lexington, MA
View Map
NANCY A. WENTWORTH

NANCY A. WENTWORTH Obituary
WENTWORTH, Nancy A. Recently of Lexington, who grew up and previously lived in Arlington, Aug. 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Francis N. Wentworth and Eleanor F. (Wilkie) Wentworth. Devoted sister of Eleanor Renshaw of La Jolla, CA, Jane Buckley of Lexington, Francis Wentworth of Walpole, and the late Paul Wentworth, formerly of Woburn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nancy was a Nutritionist at the Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Friday, Aug. 21, at 10am, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
