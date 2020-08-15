|
WENTWORTH, Nancy A. Recently of Lexington, who grew up and previously lived in Arlington, Aug. 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Francis N. Wentworth and Eleanor F. (Wilkie) Wentworth. Devoted sister of Eleanor Renshaw of La Jolla, CA, Jane Buckley of Lexington, Francis Wentworth of Walpole, and the late Paul Wentworth, formerly of Woburn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nancy was a Nutritionist at the Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Friday, Aug. 21, at 10am, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020