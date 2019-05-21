|
WILKINS, Nancy A. (Beagen) Of Arlington, MA, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2019. Nancy was born on April 18, 1939, to John T. and Emma L. (Hicks) Beagen. A lifelong resident of Arlington, Nancy graduated from Arlington High School and spent her career at New England Telephone in Boston. Nancy was predeceased by her sister Mary L. (Beagen) Jones. She is survived by her sister, Ethel M. McCoy, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who have fond memories of her humor, kindness, and generosity. A brief Interment Ceremony will be held at 1PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford St., in Arlington. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send a remembrance in Nancy's name to the .
Published in The Boston Globe from May 24 to May 25, 2019