BARNES, Nancy Anastasia (Peluso) On March 24, 2020, age 91, died peacefully after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband Calvin Barnes of Hampton, NH. She was the mother of 10 children, grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 12. Burial was private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. To leave a condolence or to see the full obit, see www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home Middleton, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020