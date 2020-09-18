STOICO, Nancy Angela Of Somerville, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 96. She passed peacefully at the VNA-Jeanne Jugan/Little Sisters home surrounded by the compassionate caretakers at her residence to whom her family will be forever grateful for their kind, gentle and loving care. Nancy was born in Somerville on August 29, 1924 to the late Mihele (Michael) Stoico and Adelgisa Scalinzi. She was a devoted daughter to her mother and caretaker of her until she passed. In addition to her parents, Nancy (Nan) is now reunited with her 3 siblings, her brother Joseph and 2 sisters Lucy (Lou) and Mary (May). She was a loving aunt of Carol O'Kane and her husband John of Arlington, Lucille Haratsis of Waltham, Sandra McGoldrick and her husband Donald of Somerville, Stephanie Porter and her husband Mal of Waltham and Adele Flynn of Newton. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association/Jeanne Jugan, 186 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
