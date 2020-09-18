1/1
NANCY ANGELA STOICO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOICO, Nancy Angela Of Somerville, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 96. She passed peacefully at the VNA-Jeanne Jugan/Little Sisters home surrounded by the compassionate caretakers at her residence to whom her family will be forever grateful for their kind, gentle and loving care. Nancy was born in Somerville on August 29, 1924 to the late Mihele (Michael) Stoico and Adelgisa Scalinzi. She was a devoted daughter to her mother and caretaker of her until she passed. In addition to her parents, Nancy (Nan) is now reunited with her 3 siblings, her brother Joseph and 2 sisters Lucy (Lou) and Mary (May). She was a loving aunt of Carol O'Kane and her husband John of Arlington, Lucille Haratsis of Waltham, Sandra McGoldrick and her husband Donald of Somerville, Stephanie Porter and her husband Mal of Waltham and Adele Flynn of Newton. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association/Jeanne Jugan, 186 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, Massachusetts


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved