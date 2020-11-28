1/1
NANCY ANN COSTELLO
COSTELLO, Nancy Ann Of Marion, November 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of Mary Lou (Moore) Costello of Weymouth and the late John M. Costello. Loving twin sister and best friend of Mary Costello of Whitman, Kathleen Costello and her longtime companion John of Abington, and Sheila McGaffigan and her husband John of Weymouth. Devoted aunt of Molly, Tim, Grace, Jackson, Hannah, Megan, Jack, and Michael. Niece of Peggy and the late Bob, Kathleen and the late Billy, the late Jimmy, the late Joey and Kay, and the late Mary and Tom. Also survived by many cousins. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1st at 10 o'clock in St. Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant St., Weymouth. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to CO-OP, 455 Somerset Ave., North Dighton, MA 02764. McDonald Keohane Funeral Home East Weymouth 781-335-0045


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
November 28, 2020
Dear MaryLou and family, Please accept my deepest heartfelt condolences on the passing of your sweet daughter,sister,aunt Nancy. May she rest in peace...
GINNY FORD
