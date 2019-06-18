Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for NANCY HOSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY ANN (MERRILL) HOSEY

NANCY ANN (MERRILL) HOSEY Obituary
HOSEY, Nancy Ann (Merrill) Age 78, of Middleborough, formerly of Medfield & Dover, peacefully Tues., June 18, 2019. Loving mother of Joseph Hosey and his wife Jillian of Toronto, Canada, Patrick Hosey and his wife Sherry of La Jolla, CA, Colleen Maguire and her husband Shawn of Norton and Jennifer Hosey Wilmoth of Franklin. Cherished sister of Lawrence Merrill and his wife Marylou. Also survived by 8 loving grandchildren. Funeral Mass on Fri., June 21, 10am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial will be private. Visiting Hours Thurs., 5-8 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
