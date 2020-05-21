|
MONKS, Nancy Ann (Balboni) Of Wellesley and Cape Coral, FL. May 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Charles Kenneth Monks for 47 years. Loving mother of Walter Scott Palladino and his wife Lisa of Charlotte, NC and Ryan Parker Palladino and his wife Ana of Westborough. Loving grandmother of McKayla, Ryley, Alicia, Gisele and Alec Palladino. If you knew Nancy you would describe her as a hot ticket, spice of life, spunky, bubbly, cheery, fun, caring, loving, and strong. She would brighten any room when she walked in with her contagious smile and warm hugs. She had a laugh that you could hear next door and always got people to loosen up and feel valued. Nancy died peacefully at the age of 77 years. She grew up and spent most of her life in the Woodlands of Wellesley, surrounded by aunts and uncles, cousins and close family friends where she learned the value of hard work, patriotism, honesty and respecting her family name. She was the only child of two loving parents, Mario Balboni and Eveyln Howe, who raised her with the perfect mix of love, discipline, and respect for her country. She loved the outdoors, nature, and animals. She never took for granted the wonders of nature. She would pass a seemingly ordinary sight and somehow find the one detail that made it extraordinary. The most important things in life were her husband, family, and good friends. She ran the homestead, managed her husband's business, raised two sons, and volunteered her time in the Florence Crittenton League (supporting unmarried mothers) and at Windy Lo Nursery (as a part time florist and wreath maker). Memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Nancy's memory to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital at stjude.org For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020