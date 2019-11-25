Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Needham, MA
View Map
NANCY ANNE (BLOH) JUDGE


1941 - 2019
NANCY ANNE (BLOH) JUDGE Obituary
JUDGE, Nancy Anne (Bloh) Of Needham, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Frank Judge for 51 years. Loving mother of Frank, Jr. and wife Denise of Scituate, MA and Deb (Judge) Keene and her husband John of Needham, MA. Sister of Paul Bloh and his wife Linda of Orleans, MA. Cherished grandmother of four grandchildren: Neila, Moneen, Brian and Michael. Sister-in-law of Mary (Judge) Thayer and her husband Brad of Bartlett, NH and the late Marcy Judge. Aunt of Chris Bloch and his wife Megan of Arlington. Nancy was daughter of the late Paul and Lydia Bloh and was born in Needham on September 30, 1941. She grew up on Cottage Ave. before moving and living in Millis and returning back to Needham. Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Needham High School and Chandler Secretarial School. A dedicated and well-respected employee of Babson College for over 20 years, she was regarded as warm, friendly and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed watching all sports but particularly liked watching hockey. She also enjoyed having family over for holiday meals. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Friday, Nov. 29 from 8:00-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made to the , 209 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
