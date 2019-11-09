|
BEECHER, Nancy Bartram Age 92, died peacefully on October 17, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL, with grace and gratitude, well-loved. Born May 24, 1927 in Charleston, WV, to Thomas W. and Mildred Bartram, Nancy was valedictorian of her Northfield class, and went on to become president of the student body at Wellesley College. Upon marrying Norman Beecher in 1948, she began her life's mission of service to others with a three-year stint teaching in Istanbul, Turkey. Settling in Concord, MA in the mid-1950's, Nancy raised four children and participated in town governance, and many community-building and charitable organizations, including 6 years on the Concord Select Board, one term as Chair. The best sort of politician, a civil servant who advanced the common good, and found common ground, Nancy, a Democrat, was appointed by Republican Governor Sargent, to chair the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission, where she helped integrate the Boston Police Department with women and minorities. At a time when humility seems undervalued, Nancy didn't boast of her own accomplishments. While religion was a lifelong comfort, she never pushed it on others. She quietly applied moral precepts to herself, always trying to be better, kinder, less judgmental. Mrs. Beecher inspired the many who knew her to also see the beauty and wonder in nature, art, music, poetry, and people. She particularly loved walking, singing (in 5 languages), birds, the moon, good conversation, Scrabble, and her family. Predeceased by Norman, her husband of 67 years, Nancy is survived by her four children Catharine, Carolyn, Norman B. (Bucky), and Ned; grandchildren Jesse and Juliana Beecher, Gordon, Wilson and Steve Nitka; great granddaughters Elsa and Faye; Italian daughter Carla Piccinini, "big sister" Barbara Beecher Carl, and loving friends. A Life Celebration will be held in Concord, MA this Spring 2020 (info at Legacy.com). Donations in her memory may be made to Common Cause at https:// www.commoncause.org/ or to support the Alzheimer's Disease research in which Nancy was involved for 17 years, at https://www.madrc.org/support-us
