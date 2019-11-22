|
|
BIELSKI, Nancy (Simpson) Of Dover, and West Dennis, a longtime 2nd grade teacher at the Mitchell School in Needham passed away on Nov 21, 2019. Nancy was the beloved wife of Thomas Bielski, devoted mother of Susanne Francis and her husband Joshua of Weymouth and Michael and his wife Abbey of Norwood and dear "Nana" of Pacie and Jake Francis and Samuel and Weston Bielski. Sister of Jane Eggert of AZ. Her Funeral will be from the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Tues., Nov. 26 at 10 AM, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Mon. 4-8 PM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Nancy to a would be appreciated. To share a memory of Nancy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019