Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY BIELSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (SIMPSON) BIELSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY (SIMPSON) BIELSKI Obituary
BIELSKI, Nancy (Simpson) Of Dover, and West Dennis, a longtime 2nd grade teacher at the Mitchell School in Needham passed away on Nov 21, 2019. Nancy was the beloved wife of Thomas Bielski, devoted mother of Susanne Francis and her husband Joshua of Weymouth and Michael and his wife Abbey of Norwood and dear "Nana" of Pacie and Jake Francis and Samuel and Weston Bielski. Sister of Jane Eggert of AZ. Her Funeral will be from the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Tues., Nov. 26 at 10 AM, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Mon. 4-8 PM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Nancy to a would be appreciated. To share a memory of Nancy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -