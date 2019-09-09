|
|
JOHNSON, Nancy Boland Formerly of Milton, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert H. "Gil" Johnson. Survived by several dear friends. Visiting from 9:00 to 9:30 AM at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, at 10 AM. Burial in Milton Cemetery. A graduate of Regis College, she was a teacher and journalist. Mrs. Johnson "Nancy Lee" wrote the weekly "Senior Set" for the Boston Globe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For complete obituary and website please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Nancy Boland JOHNSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019