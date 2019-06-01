Boston Globe Obituaries
NANCY (OLIVERI) BRANCATO

BRANCATO, Nancy (Oliveri) In West Roxbury, formerly of Roslindale, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Brancato and devoted mother of Marco J. Brancato, and his wife Deborah of Holliston and Anthony J. Brancato and his wife Deborah of Houston, TX. Sister of Josephine Vegevani, Anthony and Franco Oliveri, and the late Santina and Giovanni Oliveri. Loving grandmother of Nancy Murphy, Carolyn Brancato and the late Joseph Brancato, and great-grandmother of Anthony Joseph Murphy and Connor Murphy. Funeral Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9 AM from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy., (nr Cummins Hwy) ROSLINDALE, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Lower Church Roslindale, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Monday, 4-7 PM. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Directions and guestbook at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe from June 2 to June 3, 2019
