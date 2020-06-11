|
LAWTON, Nancy Breen Age 85, of Waltham, Massachusetts, formerly of Watertown, Belmont, Newton, and Dorchester, Massachusetts. A true daughter of Dorchester, Nancy grew up in a raucous family of six in St. Gregory's parish, the daughter of Eleanor and John Anthony (Tony) Breen. She attended Notre Dame Academy and the Emmanuel College where she excelled in English Literature, and was president of the Dramatic Society. Nancy met her beloved husband, Tom Lawton, in the late 50's and it was an instant connection forged in Irish catholic humor, mutual adoration and late nights in Harvard Square. Together, they moved to Belmont where they stayed for the next 30 years, lovingly raising a family of five. Nancy happily spent her entire professional life working in Harvard Square as a valued receptionist and ended her career spending 10 years Harvard Law School's Program on Negotiation. Tom truly was the great love of her life and in truth, she had two lives – the 30 years she spent with Tom, raising a family, and the 30 years she spent alone after he died, suddenly, at 52. It was during that challenging time of grief that her work, her love of arts and culture, and her close connection with her family and friends buoyed her spirits. Neither age nor dementia diminished her sharp self-deprecating wit, her impressive vocabulary, and her empathy and love for making genuine connections to others. Ultimately, Nancy's greatest legacy is her deep connection to her children, their spouses and her cherished grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her children and their spouses and partners, Thomas Lawton, Jr and Iza Batista of New Salem NY, Jamie and Kathi Lawton of Madison CT, Ellen and Jon Shriber of Arlington, MA, Maura and Thomas Logan of Watertown, MA and Andrew and Dena Lawton of Watertown, MA. Most importantly, she is survived by nine beloved grandchildren, Thomas Lawton III and his wife, Erica, Nicholas Lawton, Alexander Logan, Andrew Logan, Ellen Lawton, Grace Lawton, Julie Lawton, Louis Shriber, and Charlie Shriber. Each grandchild felt a strong and special connection to her as Nan remained her *amazing* self until the very last. Nancy's large and loving family also includes many dear and special nieces and nephews. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date when post COVID restrictions allow for fully embracing Nan's life and fully embracing each other. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Nancy's honor to Agassiz Village or Health Imperatives.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020