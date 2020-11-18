PUTNAM, Nancy Burrows Passed away peacefully at her home in Manchester, MA on November 14. She was the wife of George Putnam of Manchester, who predeceased her. Her previous marriage to Foster Boardman ended in divorce. Born in 1931, Nancy was the daughter of George and Elaine Burrows and grew up in Dorchester, MA. She later lived in Hingham, MA before moving to Manchester. Nancy is survived by five stepchildren and their families: Bill Boardman and his wife Sally Ann VanderWeele; Heidi Boardman; George Putnam, III and his wife Kathy; Bambi Putnam; and Susan Putnam Peck and her husband Bob. Nancy was devoted to her standard poodles, and she and her late husband George greatly enjoyed their saltwater farm on Mount Desert Island, Maine. She served on the boards of several nonprofit institutions in Maine, including Island Readers & Writers, Woodlawn Museum, Land & Garden Preserve and the Island Institute. A private Burial Service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Island Readers & Writers, P.O. Box 227, Mount Desert, ME 04660 or MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com