BUDIANSKY, Nancy C. Budiansky, Nancy C. of Lexington, January 27, 2020, wife of the late Bernard Budiansky. She is survived by her sons Michael of Albany, California, and Stephen of Leesburg, Virginia, and three grandchildren, Rachael, Andrew, and Mollie. A mathematics graduate of the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, she worked as a "computer" at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, the forerunner of NASA, and for many years as a volunteer in the libraries of the Boston public schools. Memorial donations may be made to the METCO Scholarship Fund of Lexington, 10 Fletcher Avenue, Lexington, MA 02420. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020