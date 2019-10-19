|
SULLIVAN, Nancy C. (Moran) Of Dedham, October 19, 2019. Devoted mother of Brian F. Sullivan and his wife Kimberley of Tampa, FL. Loving grandmother of Benjamin and Rhianna. Daughter of the late Dr. Francis Moran and his wife Elinor (O'Brien) Moran. Cousin of Rosemary Hamilton of Milton. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM Friday, October 25th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home Thursday, October 24th from 4-8pm. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Complete notice to follow. For directions and guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019