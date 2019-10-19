Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY C. (MORAN) SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY C. (MORAN) SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Nancy C. (Moran) Of Dedham, October 19, 2019. Devoted mother of Brian F. Sullivan and his wife Kimberley of Tampa, FL. Loving grandmother of Benjamin and Rhianna. Daughter of the late Dr. Francis Moran and his wife Elinor (O'Brien) Moran. Cousin of Rosemary Hamilton of Milton. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM Friday, October 25th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home Thursday, October 24th from 4-8pm. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Complete notice to follow. For directions and guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now