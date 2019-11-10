Boston Globe Obituaries
SULLIVAN, Nancy C. (Perkins) Age 73, of Gloucester, wife of Gerald M. "Jerry" Sullivan, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Gloucester Healthcare with her loving husband by her side.

She was born in Middleborough, MA on November 26, 1945, daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Cabral) Perkins.

She was a graduate of Middleborough High School, Class of 1963, and also of the University of Massachusetts, receiving her Bachelor's degree in History. Nancy worked for many years selling books at Toad Hall Book Store, Rockport and at the Beverly Public Library. She was an avid reader, enjoyed art, especially Monet and was a Francophile. Nancy was also devoted to the Civil War round table of the Merrimac and a Champion of Women's Rights and Causes. Nancy loved the many trips she and Jerry took to France.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gerald M. "Jerry" Sullivan; her sisters, Cynthia Maltais and Susan Lehr; nephews, John Hayward, Peter Hayward, Matthew McKeever, and niece, Megan McKeever; sisters-in-law, Kathy McKeever and her husband Robert, Patricia Hayward and her husband David; brother-in-law, Rev. E. Paul Sullivan, and very special friends, Laura Vance, Amy Pierson, Enid Wise, Tom Philbrick, Patrick and Melissa Dempsey, Brian and Patricia Foster, Peggy and Susan Turner, Elizabeth Hallett, Julie Bedard and David Carpenter. She will also be missed by her feline companions, Remmie and Rommie. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Nancy was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Esther Cagle and Vivian Sirello; brother, Albert Perkins Jr.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no formal services. Her burial will be held privately. A Celebration of her Life will be held on a day and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Cape Ann Animal Aid Association, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA. 01930.

Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER.

www.greelyfuneralhome.com

978-283-0698
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019
