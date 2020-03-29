|
|
CONNOLLY, Nancy (Judge) Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend Weston – Nancy Connolly of Weston died Friday, March 27th surrounded by her family in her Weston home. She was the cherished wife of Paul K. Connolly, Jr., with whom she shared a loving marriage. Born in Melrose and raised in Saugus, she was a daughter of the late Daniel M. and Barbara M. (Dupray) Judge. She is the sister of Joan M. Judge of Hudson, and the late Peter D. Judge of San Francisco. She graduated from Nazareth Academy in 1965 and from Emmanuel College in Boston in 1969. During the early years of her marriage, Nancy worked at the Waltham Public Library, the American Red Cross and at the Waltham District Court. She then devoted herself to raising her two sons, Paul and Daniel. She was their teacher, healer, class mother and greatest advocate. After her children left the house, she cared for her father-in-law and her parents. Nancy and Paul lived in Waltham for a number of years before moving to Weston 37 years ago. They became parishioners of Saint John the Evangelist Church in Wellesley. She had a passion for cooking and sharing meals with family and with friends, new and old. Many will miss the beautifully written notes and photos Nancy sent to let everyone know just how loved they were. She had a special gift for making friends of her children feel like part of the family. Nancy had a profound interest in contemporary fiction, and starting in 1982, kept a diary of the books she had read, returning often to the works of Anne Tyler, Jonathan Franzen, Toni Morrison, Neal Gaiman, and Mary Oliver. During the two years she fought pancreatic cancer, Nancy met the challenge with gentle and genuine concern for how everyone else was doing. She faced the disease with faith in God's grace and the unyielding support of her family and friends. Together with her husband, Paul, the couple set goals for themselves. First it was to enjoy the summer of 2018 at their summer house on Nantucket – a place where Nancy found great peace, light, joy and lasting friendships. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her friends, family and especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. The next goal was to make it to the holidays, and then the summer of 2019, when Paul and Nancy marked their fiftieth wedding anniversary. Most recently, their goal was a last soiree – a Caribbean cruise they were able to take together in January 2020. In addition to her husband, Paul K. Connolly, Jr., she leaves her children, Paul K. Connolly of San Francisco, California and Daniel M. Connolly and his wife Kathryn of Concord, her grandchildren, Ted, Caroline and Ella Connolly, and her sister Joan M. Judge of Hudson. Nancy's family will honor and remember her life at a private Graveside Committal Service at Linwood Cemetery in Weston. When we can again gather publicly, a Memorial Mass will be offered in Saint John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley, at a time and day that will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the youth ministry at St. John the Evangelist Church, the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at Newton-Wellesley, or the American Red Cross. To share a memory, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020