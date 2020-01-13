|
CONNORS, Nancy (McManus) Age 79, of Norwood and formerly of Sharon, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, after an illness.
Born on October 8, 1940, in Boston, she was the daughter of William and Marie (Simpson) McManus. Nancy was raised in Norwood and graduated from Norwood High School with the class of 1958. She settled in Sharon in 1968, where she resided for 48 years before returning to Norwood a few years ago. Mrs. Connors was employed as a secretary for Hajar & Associates in Norwood for many years; she was previously employed by the former Byrd & Son in Walpole. She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Sorrows in Sharon. Nancy was an artist and enjoyed creating oil and watercolor paintings. Most of all, she treasured time spent with her family.
Beloved wife of the late James J. Connors; devoted mother of James M. Connors and his wife Mary of Lynnfield; cherished sister of Diane Ryan and her husband John of Norwood, Patricia Tia and her husband Suetain of Canton; proud grandmother of James T., Shelby, and Holly Connors.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 17, at 11AM, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 547 Washington Street, Norwood. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, from 4-8PM, at the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Route 1), NORWOOD. Gillooly Funeral Home
