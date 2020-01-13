Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY CONNORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (MCMANUS) CONNORS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY (MCMANUS) CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, Nancy (McManus) Age 79, of Norwood and formerly of Sharon, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, after an illness.

Born on October 8, 1940, in Boston, she was the daughter of William and Marie (Simpson) McManus. Nancy was raised in Norwood and graduated from Norwood High School with the class of 1958. She settled in Sharon in 1968, where she resided for 48 years before returning to Norwood a few years ago. Mrs. Connors was employed as a secretary for Hajar & Associates in Norwood for many years; she was previously employed by the former Byrd & Son in Walpole. She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Sorrows in Sharon. Nancy was an artist and enjoyed creating oil and watercolor paintings. Most of all, she treasured time spent with her family.

Beloved wife of the late James J. Connors; devoted mother of James M. Connors and his wife Mary of Lynnfield; cherished sister of Diane Ryan and her husband John of Norwood, Patricia Tia and her husband Suetain of Canton; proud grandmother of James T., Shelby, and Holly Connors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 17, at 11AM, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 547 Washington Street, Norwood. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, from 4-8PM, at the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Route 1), NORWOOD. Gillooly Funeral Home

Norwood, MA

(781) 762-0174

GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -