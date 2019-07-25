Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Holy Hope
Castine, ME
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fort Madison
Interment
Following Services
CURTIN, Nancy (Clark) July 22, 2019. Loving wife for 60 years of the late John D. Curtin, Jr. Loving mother of Maura Lundie, Margaret Begley and John D. Curtin, III. Dear sister of Kathleen Clark and grandmother to Ainsley, Nathaniel, Clark, Jack, Carter, Charlotte, and Colton. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 27th, at 11am at Our Lady of Holy Hope, Castine, Maine. Interment for both Nancy and Jack will take place immediately after. If you were fond of Nancy and Jack and are in the neighborhood, please join us at a Celebration of their Lives that evening from 5-7pm at Fort Madison. For complete obituary and links to preferred charities, please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com Henry J. Burke & Sons Wellesley Hills
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019
