WHITE, Nancy Cyphers "Nan" Age 83, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Nan is survived by her niece and nephew Julie and Bill, her great-niece Anna, and her great-nephews Ryan and Ben. She also leaves her dear friend Allan Maxam and her wonderful neighbors in Cambridge, where she lived for many years. Nan was born in New York, NY on January 31, 1937 to Marion C. White and William D. White, II. Nan spent her childhood in Roxbury, NY. She attended Tufts University, where she earned a BS in Biology and Boston University, where she earned an MA in American Literature. Nan's beloved partner of 41 years, William Ross Hill, Jr., predeceased her in 2011. Nan was a writer, editor, and medical researcher, most recently at the Massachusetts General Hospital, where she worked for almost twenty years. In 1967, she turned down a fellowship from Boston University to pursue her doctorate, in favor of working for civil rights through her photography and writing. In the early 70s, Nan made two trips to Mississippi under the auspices of the Boston Globe to photograph the work of a farm cooperative owned by residents of the historic all-black Mound Bayou community. These photos are included in the People and Plows Against Hunger published by the Globe in 1975. Google selected a photo taken by Nan as their tribute to Margaret Hamilton in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo landing. Nan's portrait of Margaret Hamilton was blown up to cover 1.4 square miles of the Mojave Desert constructed of over 100,000 mirrors reflecting the light of the moon - blog.google/products/maps/margaret-hamilton-apollo-11-tribute/ Nan loved music of all kinds, particularly jazz. She was an avid gardener, nature lover, and lifelong advocate for social change. One of Nan's favorite sayings came from Gandhi – "Be the change you wish to see in the world." Donations may be made in Nan's memory to Harvard University Center for African Studies or the Ethelbert Cooper Gallery of African & African American Art. A Service will be held at a later time.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020