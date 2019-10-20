Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY D. (DOYLE) BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY D. (DOYLE) BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Nancy D. (Doyle) Of Walpole, October 19, 2019, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Brown. Loving mother of Peter L. Brown and his wife, Carol, of Norwell, Ann M. Buckland and her husband, Richard, of Devon, England, the late Robert C. Brown, and the late Patricia Brown. Cherished grandmother of Oriana C. Buckland and Ryan C. Brown, step-grandmother of Orlando, Gabriella, and Eleanor Buckland, and step-great-grandmother of six. Sister of the late George Doyle, and sister-in-law to Muriel Doyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Nancy's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM, and Thursday from 9 to 9:30 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher's Inn, P.O. Box 303, Garrison, NY 10524. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now