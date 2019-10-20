|
BROWN, Nancy D. (Doyle) Of Walpole, October 19, 2019, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Brown. Loving mother of Peter L. Brown and his wife, Carol, of Norwell, Ann M. Buckland and her husband, Richard, of Devon, England, the late Robert C. Brown, and the late Patricia Brown. Cherished grandmother of Oriana C. Buckland and Ryan C. Brown, step-grandmother of Orlando, Gabriella, and Eleanor Buckland, and step-great-grandmother of six. Sister of the late George Doyle, and sister-in-law to Muriel Doyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Nancy's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM, and Thursday from 9 to 9:30 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher's Inn, P.O. Box 303, Garrison, NY 10524. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019