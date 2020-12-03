1/1
NANCY (WESTMAN) DIETZ
1939 - 2020
DIETZ, Nancy (Westman) Passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Winthrop, MA on August 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Poole Westman and Gracie A. (Griffin) Westman. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Michael W. Dietz. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Joel P. Dietz. She was a loving mother to three daughters: Gretchen Dietz LaPan and her husband Peter, Ingrid Dietz Ancri and her husband Pierre, Karla Dietz Mitchell and her husband Scott, and three stepsons: Joel P. Dietz, Jr., Karl F. Dietz and the late Erik C. Dietz. Nancy is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Nicole and Andr? LaPan, Jacob and Daniel Ancri, and Hannah, Michael and Brian Mitchell, as well as her three sisters Lucy-Jane Adams, Cynthia Bennett and Rosanne Wilson.

Nancy graduated in 1961 from Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated at the top of her class and was named a Mary Riddle Scholar. After a career as a nurse, she retired to Chatham on Cape Cod, where she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren when she was not busy traveling with her husband and family, volunteering at the local library or coordinating events at the garden club. Her love of cooking for family and friends has inspired two generations of chefs.

The family would like to thank the staff of Laurentide at Mashpee Commons for their wonderful care and loving support.

Due to the family's concern for family and friends who may need to travel, Services will be private at this time. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Nancy's Life with the many people who loved her will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org or to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org would be sincerely appreciated. Services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Nickerson Funeral Home in CHATHAM, MA. For more information or to view an online memorial, visit www.nickersonfunerals.com

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Nickerson Funeral Home
87 Crowell Road
Chatham, MA 02633
5089451166
December 3, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson Funeral Home
