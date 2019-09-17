|
|
BRUEGGEMAN, Nancy E. Of Weymouth, formerly of Canton, died peacefully September 15, 2019. Nancy was a retired Insurance Analyst. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Helen Brueggeman. Loving sister of Joyce E. Steele and her husband Mark of ME, Frank D. Brueggeman and his wife Maria of FL, and Gail A. Morrissey and her husband John of Fall River. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 475 E. Chelton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144 or to Father Bill's and Mainspring, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. Pushard Family Funeral Home
210 Sherman Street, Canton
www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019