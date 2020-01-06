Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Kerem Shalom
659 Elm Street
Concord, MA
NANCY E. (TAPPER) BURNHAM


1962 - 2020
NANCY E. (TAPPER) BURNHAM Obituary
BURNHAM, Nancy E. (Tapper) Age 57, of Concord, Jan. 3, 2020. Devoted wife for 22 years of Luke A. Burnham, and the dedicated mother of Noah and Jonah Burnham, all of Concord. Beloved daughter of Estelle (Kettleman) Tapper of Belmont and the late Frederick Tapper. Loving sister of Marc Tapper and his wife Jill of Belmont, Shelly Tapper of Belmont, and David Tapper of Brookline. Dear aunt of Abby, Ben, Mahreana, and Erik. Sister-in-law of Lyndy Burnham and his wife Debbie of Stow. Daughter-in-law of Bob and Tina Burnham of Charlton. Nancy will also be missed by many close friends. Memorial Service Sunday, Jan. 12th at 10 am in Kerem Shalom, 659 Elm Street, CONCORD, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 www.dana-farber.org For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
