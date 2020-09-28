MURDOCK, Nancy E. (Cook) Age 97, of Franklin, died peacefully at her home, Friday, Sept., 25, 2020. Widow of Allen S. Murdock, mother of the late Dennis Murdock and his late wife Sara. She is survived by a daughter Jane H. Sears of Franklin. Also surviving are grandchildren, David Murdock and his wife Lindsey of Blackstone, Brian Sears and his wife Leslie of Dalton, Cheryl Brady of Millis and Donna Sears of Winthrop, her great-grandchildren, Nicole & Lauren Brady and Creighton & Alexander Murdock. She was the sister of the late Shirley A. Henderson and Eden Fort. Nancy was a graduate of Sumner High School in Holbrook, Class of 1940. She lived in Milton for many years and worked in the cafeteria at Cunningham Jr. High and also worked with the VNA as a home health aide. She also volunteered at Milton Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of St. Michael's Church in Milton for 50 years, was a member of the Anglican Church of the Redeemer in Franklin and enjoyed gardening, bingo and reading. Due to Covid-19, a private Burial will take place at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., is honored to assist the Murdock family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Nancy E. (Cook) MURDOCK