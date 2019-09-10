Home

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Anointed Fire Deliverance Tabernacle
777 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Anointed Fire Deliverance Tabernacle
777 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA
NANCY E. NEWBERRY
NEWBERRY, Nancy E. (Johnson) Of Dorchester, September 8, 2019. Wife of the late James Newberry. Beloved mother of Tanya Greene of Pinson, AL, Natasha and Kewon Colvin, both of Boston. Dear sister of John Johnson, Elizabeth Carrick, Viola Lesley and Cornelius Johnson. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends. Nancy's gentle hands, bright smile, and love given by God was felt by all. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Service Friday at 11 AM at Anointed Fire Deliverance Tabernacle, 777 Washington Street, Dorchester. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
