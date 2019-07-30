|
|
SANDGREN, Nancy E. (Johnson) Age 86, of Dracut, passed away Saturday morning, July 27, 2019 at Lawrence General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 54 years of Alvan C. Sandgren. Nancy was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Alvan C. Sandgren, who passed in February 2010. She is survived by her daughter Laurie Peterson and her husband Michael of Newburyport, her daughter Wendy Flynn and her husband Kevin of Dracut; her four grandchildren, Eric Peterson and his wife Julia, Sarah Peterson, Jillian Flynn, and Allyson Flynn, as well many nieces and nephews. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Warren Johnson of Hopkinton. Arrangements: Friends and family are invited to call at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, DRACUT, on Thursday, August 1, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church United, 10 Arlington St., Dracut, at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2. Please meet at church. At the request of the family, burial will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Place of Promise, PO Box 1132, Lowell, MA 01853. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Nancy E. (Johnson) SANDGREN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019