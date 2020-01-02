|
SWORD, Nancy E. Of North Chelmsford, formerly of Bedford, December 29, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew P. Sword, Jr. Mother of Judith A. Sword of Lowell, Janet E. Robb and her husband David of Chelmsford, and Christine L. Sword of Seabrook, NH. Sister of Deborah Taylor of Venice, FL. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Kyle P. Robb and Zachary A. Robb. Nancy was a Registered Nurse at Symmes Hospital in Arlington for many years.
Services will be private with interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020