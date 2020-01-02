Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY SWORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY E. SWORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY E. SWORD Obituary
SWORD, Nancy E. Of North Chelmsford, formerly of Bedford, December 29, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew P. Sword, Jr. Mother of Judith A. Sword of Lowell, Janet E. Robb and her husband David of Chelmsford, and Christine L. Sword of Seabrook, NH. Sister of Deborah Taylor of Venice, FL. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Kyle P. Robb and Zachary A. Robb. Nancy was a Registered Nurse at Symmes Hospital in Arlington for many years.

Services will be private with interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -