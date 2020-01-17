Boston Globe Obituaries
|
NANCY ELIZABETH OLSON

NANCY ELIZABETH OLSON Obituary
OLSON, Nancy Elizabeth Of Watertown, formerly of Wayland, died peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family, friends and those who supported her for many years. Beloved daughter of the late G. Richard Olson and Mary Elizabeth (Davis) Olson. Loving sister of Philip G. Olson and his wife Sheila G. Olson of Mableton, GA and Carl F. Olson and his wife Nanon S. Olson of Marietta, GA. Devoted Aunt of Richard E. Olson, Thomas C. Olson, Kyle G. Olson (Alexa Olson), David H. Olson and Elizabeth L. Olson. Niece of Toni Miller and James Miller of Newton and Barbara Davis of Lincoln. She is also survived by many cousins and close friends. At the request of her family, there will be no funeral home visitations. Services and interment will be held at a later date in the Olson family lot in North Cemetery, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Nancy's memory may be sent to Beaverbrook STEP, Inc., 85 Main St., Watertown, MA 02472 www.beaverbrookstep.org or United Cerebral Palsy MetroBoston www.ucpboston.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/ which both were very important to Nancy during her life. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
