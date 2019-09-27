|
|
FICI, Nancy In South Boston, formerly of Milton, September 21, 2019. Loving daughter of Agatha "Dolly" (Imperato) Fici and the late John Fici. Devoted sister of Thomas Fici, Amy Fiasconaro and her husband Michael. Aunt of Gina Fici and TJ Fici. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Thursday, October 3rd, from 4-7 pm, with a Funeral Service at 7pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East 4th Street, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019