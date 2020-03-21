Home

NANCY FOX MAYO-SMITH


1922 - 2020
NANCY FOX MAYO-SMITH Obituary
MAYO-SMITH, Nancy Fox Born March 6, 1922, passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 16, 2020. The wife of Richmond Mayo-Smith, Jr, mother of Richmond, III, Michael and Katrina Mayo-Smith, and a longtime resident of Beacon Hill, she was known for her elegance, beauty and adventurous approach to life. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Full obituary is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
