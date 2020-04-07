|
BOSEN, Nancy G. (O'Leary) Lifelong resident of Melrose, April 5, 2020, at age 69. Devoted and cherished mother of Lindsay Guaraldi and her husband Rick, and Kyle Bosen. Proud grandmother of Grace Guaraldi. Loving sister of Joyce Bruno and her husband Ron, and Donald O'Leary and his wife Monica. Also survived by 2 nieces and 2 cousins. In accordance with current public health regulations, a Service to honor Nancy's life will be private. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be announced in the future. Gifts to honor Nancy may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/ or Brigham & Women's COVID-19 Response Fund at https://giving.brighamandwomens.org/covid-19 To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020