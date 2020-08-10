Boston Globe Obituaries
NANCY G. CIAMPI

NANCY G. CIAMPI Obituary
CIAMPI, Nancy G. Of Haverhill, formerly East Boston, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carmen D. Ciampi. Devoted mother of Carmen Ciampi and wife Diane of East Boston, Paula DiFrancesco and husband Michael of Haverhill, and the late Phyllis McGuirk. Dear sister of Patricia Marciello of Revere and the late Santos DiMattia. Cherished grandmother of Ray, Carmen, and Tiana and great-grandmother of Angelina. Also survived by many loving cousins. All Services will be private. In accordance with the family's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.ruggieromh.com 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
