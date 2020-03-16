|
|
STETSON, Nancy G. Of Peabody, formerly of Newport, VT, former VP Brown Brothers Harrison, March 10. Loving mother of Kimberly Renee Beck & her husband David. Daughter of the late Barbara & Clair Stetson. Dear sister of Ned Stetson, Norine Recchia, Nina Crosby, Norman Stetson & the late Nora Neville & Newton Stetson. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at massgeneral.org/cancer Nancy will be cremated as she requested. A Celebration of Life Event will be held in the near future, in lieu of a Service. For condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020