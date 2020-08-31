MURPHY, Nancy H. (Sutherland) Of Bedford, died on Aug. 28, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Robert J. Murphy. Loving mother of Bruce Murphy and his wife Lora Goldenberg of Bedford, Lisa Murphy of Greenville, NH and Matthew Murphy of Bedford, cherished grandmother of Colin Murphy of Hudson, MA and Hannah Foran and her husband Tyler of Chattanooga, TN and beloved great-grandmother of Jakob Foran. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to Greyhound Friends, Inc., 167 Saddle Hill Rd., Hopkinton, MA 01748. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Nancy H. (Sutherland) MURPHY