RICHARDSON, Nancy Harrington Passed away at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Friday, November 8th, following an extended recuperation from a liver transplant. She was 48. She was the daughter of James Harrington Richardson and Lelia Perkins Richardson and sister of James Ellsworth Richardson. Nancy was born and raised in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where she graduated from Wellesley High School in 1989. She was the president of the 1989 junior class. She graduated from Dickinson College in 1993, where she majored in French and spent her junior year in Toulouse, France. She always knew she wanted to teach young children, so following college graduation, she earned her Masters in Teaching from Simmons College in Boston. Nancy worked for Howard County (Maryland) Public School System for 25 years. For fifteen years, she was a first-grade classroom teacher at Forest Ridge Elementary School before becoming an English as a Second Language teacher at Swansfield Elementary. She then served as an Administrative Intern at Bellow Springs before being promoted to Assistant Principal at Manor Woods. Most recently, she served as an Assistant Principal at Elkridge Elementary School. She loved her work and her young "friends," as she referred to her students, and she will be missed by her colleagues. She was close to her extended family. Her many aunts, uncles, and cousins will miss her humor and affection. She is also survived by her second rescued fur-child, Harry the Dog. There will be a Memorial Service in Maryland after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a donation to your local animal rescue shelter.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019