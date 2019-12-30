|
DRAGO, Nancy Hebert Died peacefully December 22, 2019. She was 87 years old. In addition to being an active volunteer and Eucharistic Minister, Nancy was a key member of the Finance Council for St. John the Evangelist Church in Canton for many years. She was a former Professor of Accounting at Boston College, a Comptroller for Paul's Distributors in Canton, the Director of Finances for The Grey Nuns Charities in Lexington and was a founding member of the American Society of Women Accountants. Nancy was the daughter of the late John T. McGlinchy and Anne E. Hebert. Devoted wife of the late Paul J. Drago. Loving mother of Elizabeth C. Drago and her son-in-law Anthony Giannotti of Canton. Sister of the late William Hebert and John McGlinchy, Jr. Proud grandmother of Giordana Drago of Canton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Friday, January 3rd from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton at 12 noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , kidney.org/support Pushard Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020