BOKOSKE, Nancy J. (Church) Age 81, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, died on September 16, 2020 following a long illness. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 60 years, C. Kevin Bokoske, a daughter, Sharon Teitelbaum of Arlington, VA, a son, Douglas Bokoske (Mary) of Portland, OR, grandchildren Drew Teitelbaum, Caroline Teitelbaum, Jill Teitelbaum, Jonathan Teitelbaum, Charlie Bokoske, Iris Bokoske; and many nieces and nephews.



A native of Framingham, MA, she lived for many years in Bristol, CT, then Memphis, TN, and finally settled in Fort Lauderdale. A private memorial service was held for the family. Arrangements were under Fred Hunter's Downtown Fort Lauderdale Home.



