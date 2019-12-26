|
CUOCO, Nancy J. (Solimine) Of Wakefield, Dec. 23. Loving mother of Paul Cuoco of Lowell, Michael Cuoco of Everett and the late Felicia Solimine. Beloved daughter of Janice M. (Deschamps) Solimine of Wakefield and the late William F. Solimine. Cherished sister of William F. Solimine, Jr. of Naples, FL, Paul Solimine of Lynnfield, and the late Diane Solimine. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday, December 28, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home, Friday, December 27, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to The Odd Cat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 405, Salem, MA 01970. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019