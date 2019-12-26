Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY CUOCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY J. (SOLIMINE) CUOCO


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY J. (SOLIMINE) CUOCO Obituary
CUOCO, Nancy J. (Solimine) Of Wakefield, Dec. 23. Loving mother of Paul Cuoco of Lowell, Michael Cuoco of Everett and the late Felicia Solimine. Beloved daughter of Janice M. (Deschamps) Solimine of Wakefield and the late William F. Solimine. Cherished sister of William F. Solimine, Jr. of Naples, FL, Paul Solimine of Lynnfield, and the late Diane Solimine. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday, December 28, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home, Friday, December 27, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to The Odd Cat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 405, Salem, MA 01970. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -