|
|
HOEFLICH, Nancy J. Of Bedford, died May 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert E. and Marjorie (Armstrong) Hoeflich and sister, Barbara Hoeflich. She is survived by her loving cousins, Virginia Schwartz Demone and her husband Gerard, Christopher Demone and his wife Heather and precious Noah, all of Maryland. Also survived by her cherished friends, Joan Neiser of Concord and Karen Caulfield of Bedford who took wonderful care of her. A special thanks to the staff of the Carleton-Willard Village for the excellent care provided. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mass Audubon, Fund for Nature, 208 Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Nancy J. HOEFLICH
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020