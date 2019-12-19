Boston Globe Obituaries
NANCY J. (MAHAR) LOFTUS

NANCY J. (MAHAR) LOFTUS Obituary
LOFTUS, Nancy J. (Mahar) Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at the age of 76, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Loftus. Devoted mother of Kate E. Loftus of Boston and Christopher T. Loftus and his wife Kelly of Walpole. Daughter of the late James Kenneth and Joan M. (Cashen) Mahar. Sister of the late Richard K. Mahar, Robert J. Mahar and Joan E. "Betty" Ross. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her loyal companion Seamus. Nancy was a first grade teacher for 33 years, and loved teaching children how to read. She was passionate about knitting, sewing, quilting, and spending time on the Cape. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-6pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. Donations may be made in her name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.dana-farber.org or the Morrill Memorial Library, 33 Walpole St., Norwood, MA 02062. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
